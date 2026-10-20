Wales make four changes for Samoa World Cup match — BBC Sport

Wales rugby league head coach Tom Brindle has made four changes to the team for the second World Cup match against Samoa. The game will take place on Friday at CommBank Stadium in Sydney, Australia, and will kick off at 07:45 British Summer Time, BBC Sport reports.

Cian Williams' debut

Cian Williams will make her Wales debut in the match against Samoa. Zoe Healy will move from centre to the wing, while Jade Mullen, captain of the army rugby union team, will play in the tournament for the first time.

Amberley Ruck will replace Ffion Lewis at stand-off. Huddersfield Giants prop Gracie Hobbs has also been included in the matchday squad.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Second Group A match

This is Wales' first World Cup. In their opening Group A match, the team lost 6-70 to England in Perth after conceding 13 tries. Samoa lost 0-40 to tournament hosts Australia in their first match.

Wales' starting line-up will include Leanne Burnell, Zoe Healy, Jade Mullen, Hannah Black, Cian Williams, Amberley Ruck, Tayla Preston, Agnes Wood, Jasmine Gibbons, Emily Hughes, Georgia Cassons, Paige Travis and captain Bethan Dainton. The substitutes are Carys Marsh, Catherine Salter, Erin Williams and Gracie Hobbs.

After the Samoa match, Wales will play reigning world champions Australia in Sydney on Sunday.

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