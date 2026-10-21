Italy’s Napoli defeated Norway’s Bodø/Glimt 4:3 in a Champions League match. As The Guardian reports, Scottish midfielder Scott McTominay scored twice — his first goals of the season.

McTominay’s brace

Napoli opened the scoring in the first minute through Matteo Politano, but Jens Petter Hauge equalised. Before half-time, McTominay put the Italian side ahead again, but Andreas Helmersen restored parity for Bodø/Glimt.

McTominay scored for the second time in the 71st minute. Late in the match, Odin Bjørtuft put the ball into his own net, while Sondre Brunstad Fet scored for the Norwegian club in stoppage time. McTominay also hit the post during the match.

The footballer missed a month of the season after undergoing surgery in early September due to a heart rhythm disorder.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Other results of the round

Atlético Madrid, playing with 10 men, held Stuttgart to a 1:1 draw. Julián Álvarez equalised after Jamie Leweling’s goal. In this match, midfielder Morten Hjulmand made a dangerous tackle from behind on Angelo Stiller.

Serhou Guirassy’s brace gave Borussia Dortmund a 2:1 away win over Azerbaijan’s Sabah. Slavia Prague drew 2:2 with Fenerbahçe: Pavel Kacor scored the equaliser in the 90th minute, although the Turkish club had previously led 2:0.

PSV defeated Porto 1:0 thanks to Guus Til’s goal in the 57th minute. Roma thrashed Slovan Bratislava 4:0, with Mario Hermoso, Nahuel Molina, Niccolò Pisilli and Donyell Malen, who converted a penalty, scoring.

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