In Detroit, the Detroit Pistons defeated the Boston Celtics 121:113 in a game that, according to Interia Sport, opened the 2026/27 NBA season. Paul George was the highest scorer for the visitors: in his first game for Boston, he scored 38 points.

Record in a debut game

According to the outlet, this result became the Celtics' record for the most points scored by a player in his debut for the team. The previous mark belonged to Kristaps Porzingis, who scored 30 points in his first game for the club in 2023.

George surpassed Porzingis' mark already in the third quarter and finished the game with 38 points. Earlier, the basketball player responded to criticism over his age, saying that such comments both amuse and upset him, and that he is capable of playing at a high level when healthy. The source cites this statement with reference to the probasket.pl portal.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Detroit's comeback

After the first half of the game, Boston was leading: the visitors won the first quarter 28:27 and the second 30:18. However, after the break, the Pistons seized the initiative, winning the third quarter 37:30 and the fourth 39:25.

Detroit, coached by J. B. Bickerstaff, were led to victory by Jalen Duren, Duncan Robinson and Cade Cunningham. According to Interia Sport, each of them scored more than 20 points. The outlet also notes that the Pistons became the first leaders of the season.

Read us on