Manchester City defeated Greece’s AEK 5-1 in a Champions League match at the Etihad Stadium. Phil Foden scored three goals as the team secured its second win in the current edition of the tournament, Sky Sports reports.

Home side’s advantage in the first half

Elliot Anderson opened the scoring in the 12th minute. Foden found the net in the 34th minute after a pass from Rico Lewis. In the first half, City players had 10 shots at Alberto Brignoli’s goal. Allan hit the crossbar, while Rayan Cherki came close to scoring.

Erling Haaland did not play in the match. In his absence, 17-year-old Floyd Samba operated on the pitch.

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Foden’s three goals

At the start of the second half, Stavros Pilios reduced AEK’s deficit by scoring in the 52nd minute. However, five minutes later Cherki scored Manchester City’s third goal, restoring the home side’s two-goal advantage.

Foden scored twice more, in the 65th and 76th minutes, to complete his hat-trick. His first two goals came after assists from Lewis. Before that, the player had not scored for 10 months, but after scoring against Ipswich at the weekend, he has found the net four times in two consecutive matches. Foden’s previous hat-trick dated back to April 2024.

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