Abbey Ellis scores 47 points in WNBL game — ABC News Australia

In Adelaide, Australia, Townsville Fire basketball player Abbey Ellis scored 47 points in an away game against Adelaide, which her team won 86:68. The reigning WNBL champions trailed 21:35 in the second quarter but outscored their opponents 27:10 in the final 10 minutes.

As ABC News Australia reports, Ellis scored 25 of her team’s first 33 points, including all of Fire’s first 16 points in the second quarter. She made 16 of 24 field-goal attempts and seven of 13 three-pointers.

Townsville’s WNBL record

Ellis’s 47 points set a Townsville Fire club record, surpassing the previous mark of 45 points scored by Chandi Jones in 2005. The result is tied for fifth in WNBL history and is the league’s highest individual total in 21 years.

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Ellis also made six steals. She joined Lauren Jackson, Penny Taylor and Belinda Snell as the only players to score 47 points and make six steals in a single WNBL game.

Team statistics

For Townsville, Courtney Woods scored 14 points and German centre Mari Hülich added 13. Alicia Froling had 11 rebounds, Alexandra Fowler had 10, and the team collected 11 more rebounds than their opponents overall.

Adelaide made 62% of its field-goal attempts before halftime but finished the game at 45% and scored only 25 points in the second half. Tayla Brazel led the team with 19 points, a personal WNBL record. After the game, Townsville has a 1:1 win-loss record, while Adelaide is 0:2.

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