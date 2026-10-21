Liverpool came back from 0:2 at Anfield to beat Villarreal 4:3 in a Champions League match. Alexis Mac Allister scored twice, while the team secured its third consecutive victory in all competitions and maintained a 100% record in the competition.

As The Guardian reports, the visitors took the lead early in the match after errors by Virgil van Dijk. First, Georges Mikautadze capitalized on the Liverpool defender's poor header and beat Alisson. Sergi Cardona later finished off a Villarreal attack that also involved Pape Gueye, Alberto Moleiro and Natan Saliiba.

Two goals before the break

The hosts began their comeback after a corner taken by Kostas Tsimikas. Mac Allister won the aerial duel and headed the ball into Peter Gulacsi's net.

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In first-half stoppage time, Liverpool equalized. Rio Ngumoha sent another corner to the far post, where Ronald Araujo headed in the hosts' second goal. Araujo did not return to the pitch after the break, while Florian Wirtz appeared for Liverpool.

Mac Allister put the team ahead

In the second half, Ngumoha created Liverpool's third goal. The 18-year-old winger advanced down the right flank, beat Juan Foyth and passed back to Mac Allister, who struck the crossbar and saw the ball go into the net off it.

Wirtz increased the hosts' advantage, finishing an attack involving Tsimikas and Cody Gakpo with an accurate left-footed shot. Late in the match, Tani Oluwaseyi pulled one back for Villarreal, but the visitors could not avoid defeat.

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