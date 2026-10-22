Manchester United begin search for new manager — BBC Sport

Manchester United have begun searching for possible replacements for head coach Michael Carrick, although he is expected to lead the team in Sunday’s match against Bournemouth. This was reported by BBC Sport.

According to the outlet, Carrick continues to work as usual and has not been informed of imminent personnel changes following Wednesday’s 1-4 defeat to Italian side Como. After that match, team captain Bruno Fernandes questioned the coach’s tactics.

Candidates for the position

Among the specialists interested in working at Old Trafford, BBC Sport names Eddie Howe, Antonio Conte and Julian Nagelsmann. Howe, who left Newcastle during the off-season, is open to returning to coaching work at Manchester United.

The club’s management also highly rates the work of Aston Villa coach Unai Emery and Brighton manager Fabian Hürzeler, although it would be difficult to lure them away from their current clubs.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Winless run

At the same time, some senior club officials believe that frequent changes of managers in previous years have not halted the team’s decline. In their view, Carrick has been let down by players who are not showing the expected level of performance.

This season, United have recorded only two wins in 11 matches across all competitions and have gone seven consecutive games without a victory. This is the club’s worst run since the 2015-2016 season. The team have also kept a clean sheet only once, while defender Lisandro Martínez publicly criticised the club’s transfer policy.

After the match against Bournemouth, Manchester United will have a midweek period without matches, which could theoretically give the management time to assess the situation. Their previous exit from the English League Cup came after a defeat to Brighton, who came back from 0-2 down at Old Trafford.

Read us on