The Russian Football Union (RFU) is in talks with the U.S. Soccer Federation regarding a possible friendly match between the two national teams. According to RFS representative Maxim Mitrofanov, the organization is considering the possibility of holding such a match against the U.S. national team. The date and other details of the potential match have not yet been announced.

“As you know, we never comment on negotiations regarding matches until final agreements have been reached and documents have been signed. We are considering the possibility of a match against the U.S. national team; we have spoken with the federation on this matter on more than one occasion, but it is still too early to assess the outcome of these discussions. I can say that the situation is quite positive at the moment,” Mitrofanov said.

In 2022, FIFA and UEFA suspended Russian national teams and clubs from participating in tournaments under their auspices for an indefinite period due to Russia’s war against Ukraine.

The Russian national team was unable to participate in the playoffs for a spot in the 2022 World Cup and will miss the 2024 European Championship, the 2026 World Cup, and several editions of the Nations League.

This has been reported by Russian propaganda media outlets.

ERR will not broadcast the Youth Olympic Games ceremonies due to the presence of Russian and Belarusian flags — ERR News.

The Russian Minister of Sports lashed out at the Netherlands for refusing to issue visas to Putin’s gymnasts.

Three Russian gymnasts—Angelina Melnikova, Viktoria Listunova, and Anna Kalmykova—will miss the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in the Netherlands due to the denial of visas.

Representatives from Russia and Belarus will compete at the World Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in Frankfurt, Germany, without using national symbols.

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