Organisers of the Tour de France in Paris, France, have presented detailed routes for six stages in the United Kingdom, where the men’s and women’s stage races will begin in 2027. As BBC Sport reports, details of the so-called Super Grand Depart were announced at a ceremony hosted by ASO at the Palais des Congrès in Paris.

The men’s race will start in Edinburgh

The first stage of the men’s Tour de France on 2 July will run from Edinburgh to Carlisle. The route will cover 184 km and include the 2.2 km Côte de Melrose climb. It will be the northernmost start in the race’s history.

The second British stage will run from Keswick in the Lake District to Liverpool. It will cover 223 km, with riders tackling five categorised climbs and a total elevation gain of 2,800 m. The third stage on 4 July will take place in Wales: the route from Welshpool to Cardiff will also be 223 km long, with eight categorised climbs and around 3,000 m of elevation gain.

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The women’s race will conclude the British start in London

The women’s Tour de France Femmes will begin on 30 July with an 85.7 km stage from Leeds to Manchester. It will feature three climbs, including Côte de Meltham — 3.2 km with an average gradient of 8.4%.

The second stage will run from Manchester to Sheffield and cover 154.4 km. It will include seven climbs, among them Winnats Pass in the Peak District: 1.4 km with an average gradient of 12.3%. The British part of the women’s race will conclude on 1 August with a team time trial in central London. Its 18 km circuit will start on Whitehall, pass through Trafalgar Square and by Tower Bridge, and finish on The Mall.

This will be the first time that the men’s and women’s Tour de France races start in the same country outside France during the same year. UK government Sports Minister Stephanie Peacock said that £32 million would be allocated to staging the races and ensuring a lasting impact from the event.

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