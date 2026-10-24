Wales beat Japan 17-0 in WXV match — BBC Sport

BBC Sport reports that the Wales rugby team defeated Japan 17-0 in a WXV series match in Tokyo. The Welsh team secured its second win of the campaign, scoring three tries, while the Japanese side failed to score.

Lockwood try before half-time

The match was played in difficult weather conditions: strong wind, rain and high humidity made things difficult for both teams. There were no points for a long time in the first half, but Seren Lockwood scored the first try in the 35th minute. After the conversion, Wales went into the break with a 7-0 lead.

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Three tries for Wales

In the second half, Wales centre Freya Bell left the field with a knee injury that looked serious. Kelsey Jones scored a try after a line-out play, and late in the match Lockwood completed a double. For Japan, Asari and Yoshida spent time in the sin-bin.

The teams, ranked 11th and 12th in the world respectively, will meet again next Saturday in the city of Kumagaya.

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