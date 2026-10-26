Video: Lomachenko Agrees to Fight World Champion; Bout Scheduled for 2027

Ukrainian boxer Vasyl Lomachenko has agreed to face the American world champion in 2027. According to available information, the American challenged the Ukrainian to a bout, after which the boxers shook hands. The names of the opponents and other details of the upcoming fight are not specified in the report.

Vasyl Lomachenko and WBC, IBF, and WBO super featherweight champion O’Shaki Foster have agreed to face off in 2027. The American initiated the match.

After defeating Mexican Emanuel Navarrete (40-3-1, 33 KOs), American O’Shaki Foster (26-3, 12 KOs) approached Vasyl Lomachenko, who was watching the fight from the front row ringside.

Shock vs. Loma next year? The two agreed to fight following Foster’s win over Emanuel Navarrete last night https://t.co/TWw7pyJf9g — Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) October 25, 2026

Source: The Ring Magazine

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