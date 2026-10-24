Piast Gliwice of Poland defeated Cracovia 3:1 in a match of the 12th round of the Polish Ekstraklasa. The hosts scored twice before the break and sealed the victory at the end of the match.

Two goals before the break

Piast defender Jakub Czerwiński opened the scoring in the seventh minute, converting a corner with a header. In the 25th minute, Hugo Vallejo doubled the hosts' lead: he combined with Szczepan Mucha and struck a low shot.

Before the break, Piast had a chance to score a third goal, but Leandro Sanca shot narrowly wide of the post. According to Interia Sport, the Gliwice team held the initiative in the first half, while the visitors created only one dangerous moment near Domena Gril's goal.

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Cracovia reduced the deficit

After the break, Cracovia became more active and reduced the deficit in the 62nd minute. Karol Knap received a pass from Otar Kakabadze and fired into Piast's goal first-time.

The visitors tried to equalize, while Piast dropped back in defence and relied on counterattacks. In the fourth minute of stoppage time, Andreas Katsantonis set the final score with a powerful shot from the corner of the penalty area. The incident was checked by VAR, after which the goal was awarded.

After 12 rounds, Piast added three points to its tally and moved closer to the top part of the standings. The team will play its next match at home against Górnik Zabrze in the Polish Cup on October 27.

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