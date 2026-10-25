Real Madrid announced that Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois will miss the El Clásico match against Barcelona due to flu.

Change in Real's squad

According to Interia Sport, citing an official statement from the Madrid club, Courtois will not play in the La Liga match. Flu was cited as the reason for his absence from the squad. Illia Voloshyn was called up to Real's squad in place of the goalkeeper.

The first clásico of the season

The Barcelona vs. Real Madrid match is scheduled for Sunday, October 25. The tenth-round La Liga game is set to kick off at 21:00. According to the publication, this is the first El Clásico of the 2026/27 season.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Interia Sport also writes that José Mourinho had to respond promptly to the squad change ahead of the match. The club published the relevant announcement on the day of the game, a few hours before its start.

The publication notes that additional information about the situation is expected to appear later.

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