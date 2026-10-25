The updated draw for the WTA 500 tournament in Tokyo, Japan, has identified Maja Chwalińska’s potential opponents on her way to the quarterfinals. The Polish tennis player, who received the second seed, will begin the competition in the second round. Her possible opponent in the round of 16 could be American Alycia Parks, Interia Sport reports.

Update after qualifying

The main-draw draw took place on Saturday, but one of the positions next to China’s Wang Xinyu was to be filled by a player from qualifying. After the qualifying matches were completed, the draw was updated.

In the final qualifying match, Czech player Tereza Valentova defeated China’s Zhang Shuai 7:5, 6:2. Valentova entered Chwalińska’s quarter of the draw. In the first round of the main tournament, she will play Slovak tennis player Mia Pohankova and, if she wins, could face the winner of the match between Naomi Osaka and Jasmine Paolini.

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A possible rematch against Parks

To play Chwalińska, Parks must first defeat Wang Xinyu. The American already beat the Polish player two months ago at the tournament in Monterrey — 3:6, 6:2, 6:2. Parks’ match against Wang was scheduled for 2:30 a.m. Polish time on the day after the draw update.

Chwalińska skipped the tournament in Ningbo to rest before competing in the Japanese capital. She is set to play her first match in Tokyo on Wednesday or Thursday. The tennis player will also not compete in doubles and will focus on the singles event.

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