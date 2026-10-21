Great Britain’s men’s team finished fourth in the team final at the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. The team did not secure one of the three early qualification places for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, BBC Sport reports.

Team final result

The British team consisted of Courtney Tulloch, Joe Fraser, Jake Jarman, Harry Hepworth and Reuben Ward. They qualified for the final with the second-best result and scored 247.395 points in the decisive performance on 20 October.

After four of the six rotations, the British team led the standings, but dropped out of the medal positions in the final part of the competition. Defending champion Japan won gold with 251.928 points.

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Next qualification event in Chengdu

The British team will have its next opportunity to qualify for the Olympics at the 2027 World Championships in Chengdu, China. To secure a place in Los Angeles, it will need to finish in the top nine.

Joe Fraser told BBC Sport that the team is capable of competing with the world’s strongest national teams. According to him, the British gymnasts need to improve their performances on the parallel bars and high bar to contend for the world champions’ title next year.

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