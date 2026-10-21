Regulator may force sale of Manchester City — The Guardian

In the United Kingdom, Independent Football Regulator chair David Kogan said the body has the power to require Manchester City’s owner to sell the club if it is ultimately established that it was run improperly. At the same time, he stressed that it was premature to discuss the regulator’s possible actions, as the club’s appeal is still ongoing.

Manchester City appeal

An independent commission found Manchester City guilty of circumventing Premier League rules. It concluded that the club used sham commercial arrangements to inflate revenue or reduce costs by more than £900 million over nine seasons.

The commission also concluded that the club made coordinated efforts to halt and obstruct the Premier League’s investigation into these arrangements. Manchester City filed an appeal, stating that the verdict contains material errors in law, principle and fact and is unreliable.

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Possible regulator investigation

As The Guardian reports, Kogan said on The Rest Is Football podcast that the regulator would decide whether to launch its own investigation only after all issues in the appeal process have been resolved.

According to Kogan, the regulator may require the owner to step away from the club if it considers that it is being run improperly or dishonestly, or without adhering to proper standards. He had also previously said that he would resign in the event of political interference in a possible investigation into Manchester City, as this could create a diplomatic problem in relations between the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates.

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