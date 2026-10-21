The Philadelphia 76ers defeated the reigning NBA champions, the New York Knicks, 106:100 in New York, United States, in the season-opening game. The game marked the debut for the Philadelphia team of 41-year-old LeBron James, who scored 14 points and made seven assists. The Express Tribune reports.

James' debut in Philadelphia

James is playing a record 24th NBA season and is already representing the fourth team of his career. He was involved in seven of the 76ers' 28 assists. His teammate Tyrese Maxey was the game's top scorer with 28 points.

Jaylen Brown scored 19 points, made eight rebounds and six assists. Center Joel Embiid recorded a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds. For the Knicks, Jalen Brunson scored 21 points, while Karl-Anthony Towns added 19 points and 12 rebounds.

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Game after the champions' ceremony

Before the game at Madison Square Garden, the Knicks raised a banner for the club's third championship title to the arena rafters and received championship rings. Last season, the team ended a 53-year title drought by defeating the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Finals.

The New Yorkers extended their lead to 10 points three times in the second quarter, but Philadelphia cut the deficit to four points by halftime. At the start of the third quarter, James put the visitors ahead, 64:63. The teams then traded the lead several times, but the 76ers held on despite the Knicks cutting the margin to one point late in the fourth quarter.

In another game on the opening day, the Detroit Pistons erased a 22-point deficit and defeated the Boston Celtics, 121:113. Cade Cunningham and Jalen Duren scored 22 points each, while Duncan Robinson scored 15 of his 21 points in the final quarter. Paul George scored 38 points in his Boston debut.

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