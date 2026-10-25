British boxer Dalton Smith defended the WBC super-lightweight world title in Sheffield, United Kingdom, defeating Dominican Alberto Puello by split decision. The bout at the Utilita Arena ended with scorecards of 115-113, 115-113 in Smith's favour and 116-112 in Puello's favour.

For the 29-year-old Smith, this was the 20th victory of his professional career, in which he remains unbeaten. As BBC Sport reports, it was the Briton's first title defence since his fifth-round knockout victory over Subriel Matias in Brooklyn in January.

How the bout unfolded

Smith entered the ring in the blue and white colours of his favourite football club, Sheffield Wednesday. The fight began cautiously, with both athletes attentive in defence and using counterattacks. Puello, who boxes from a southpaw stance, landed a series of straight left hands in the sixth round.

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In the ninth round, Smith threw a double jab and a right hook, with Puello responding with an uppercut and a body shot. In the closing rounds, Smith, who had a cut beneath his right eye, exchanged punches with his opponent. BBC Sport notes that the Briton may have held an advantage in some passages due to his higher work rate.

Future plans

The bout was initially scheduled for June but was postponed because of Smith's elbow injury. For Puello, whom BBC Sport calls a two-time world champion, the defeat was the second of his professional career.

After defeating the mandatory challenger, Smith may target major fights in his weight division. Among the potential opponents, BBC Sport names unbeaten American Shakur Stevenson, WBA champion Gary Antuanne Russell and Britain's Adam Azim. Smith previously said that he would like to fight at Hillsborough Stadium in 2027.

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