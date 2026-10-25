FC Seoul wins South Korean championship early — Korea Herald

FC Seoul in South Korea has clinched the K League 1 title, the country's top football division, with five matches remaining in the season. The team secured the title after a 1-1 draw with Gangwon at Seoul World Cup Stadium, Korea Herald reports.

An unassailable lead

After the match against Gangwon, Seoul had 67 points, with 20 wins, seven draws and six defeats. Ulsan HD is in second place with 51 points.

Even if Ulsan HD win all of their remaining matches and Seoul lose every one of theirs, their rival will not be able to catch the leaders. For the capital club, this is its first championship since 2016.

The coach's promise

Head coach Kim Gi-dong took charge of FC Seoul before the 2024 season and promised fans to win the title within three years. The current championship is his first title as a head coach in K League 1.

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In the first two seasons under Kim, the team finished fourth in 2024 and sixth in 2025. The coach said he faced criticism and boos at the home stadium, but believed he had to prove his work through results.

Kim Gi-dong's three-year contract expires this season. He said he would like to remain at the club for a long time. Among his possible future goals, the coach named another K League 1 title or victory in the Asian Football Confederation Champions League.

Kim also said that he is constantly discussing the club's future direction with its management, including whether to bring in star players to attract fans or, above all, build a team capable of winning championships.

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