In Australia, cricketer Sam Konstas scored 149 runs for the NSW team in a winning One-Day Cup match against WA. According to ABC News Australia, the result was another century for him and strengthened the athlete’s claim to return to the Test squad.

Match against WA

Konstas’s final score in the match was 149 runs. NSW defeated WA in the One-Day Cup match. Konstas represented NSW in the match, which ended with his team’s victory over WA. In the ABC report, this performance is described as another century by Konstas for NSW.

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Fight for a place in the Test squad

ABC links the productive performance to Konstas’s chances of regaining his place in the Test squad. The score of 149 runs was his contribution to NSW’s victory over WA. The outlet notes that this century strengthens the cricketer’s case in the fight to return to the Test team.

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