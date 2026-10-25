Abraham Kiptum won the men's 42 km race at the Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon in Nairobi, Kenya. At the 23rd edition of the marathon, he covered the distance in 2 hours 10 minutes 35 seconds, Nation Kenya reports.

Victory by a two-second margin

The 37-year-old Kiptum from Kapsabet broke away from his rivals after the 25 km mark and ran the second half of the distance alone on Nairobi's Southern Bypass. He fell 23 seconds short of the course record.

Marathon debutant Amos Cheruiyot from Iten finished second in 2:10:37. Mark Kibwott came third with a time of 2:11:05. It was Kiptum's first marathon in his home country. Two months earlier, he won the CRDB International Marathon in Tanzania, recording 2:15:32.

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Return to international competition

Kiptum returned to international competition after a four-year ban for a violation related to the Athlete Biological Passport. In 2019, he was suspended several days before his planned debut at the London Marathon.

In 2018, the runner set a world record in the half marathon — 58 minutes 18 seconds in Valencia — but his results from 2018 and 2019, including that record, were annulled. After returning, Kiptum placed ninth at the Shenzhen Baoan International Marathon in China in 2023 and 23rd at the Lisbon Marathon in 2024. That same year, he won the Tenwek Hospital half marathon.

Half marathon results

Neshon Kipsang from Kaptagat won the men's 21 km race in 1:03:07. Wycliffe Kirwa was second in 1:03:13, while Dennis Korori took third place, finishing in 1:03:32.

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