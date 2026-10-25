Beier sends Borussia Dortmund top of the Bundesliga — Dawn

In Dortmund, Germany, Borussia defeated Eintracht Frankfurt 1-0 in a Bundesliga match. Maximilian Beier scored the only goal in the 80th minute, and Niko Kovac's team moved into first place in the standings with a three-point lead.

As Dawn reports, there were few dangerous moments in the match. Jobe Bellingham came on as a substitute and soon passed to Beier, who curled the ball into the net from inside the penalty area. Beier entered the pitch 22 minutes before the end of the game, replacing Fabio Silva.

Victory after unsuccessful matches

It was Dortmund's first league victory since mid-September. The team began the season with six consecutive wins, but before the match against Eintracht had won only one of their previous four games in all competitions.

Serhou Guirassy had the best chance in the first half: he went one-on-one with Noah Atubolu, but the goalkeeper saved his attempt to chip the ball. After the break, Guirassy headed the ball onto the crossbar from Joey Veerman's corner.

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After the match, Kovac praised the players who come on as substitutes. According to him, they finish matches and make decisive decisions. The coach also said he was happy for Beier, who had been going through a difficult period recently.

Other results of the round

Bayern can return to the top of the table if they defeat Freiburg on Sunday. At the same time, the Munich side will be unable to count on head coach Vincent Kompany: he fainted during training on Friday and is in hospital, where he is being treated for a virus of unknown origin.

In other Saturday matches, Werder beat Mainz 3-2. Niclas Füllkrug scored two goals from penalties and found the net in his sixth consecutive Bundesliga match. RB Leipzig thrashed Elversberg 4-0, while Paderborn defeated Hamburg 1-0 thanks to Ryan Philipp's goal in the 88th minute.

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