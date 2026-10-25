Antonelli takes pole for the United States Grand Prix — BBC Sport

In Austin, USA, Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli took pole position in qualifying for the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix. The Italian was 0.179 seconds ahead of Red Bull's Max Verstappen, BBC Sport reports.

Qualifying results

Red Bull driver Isack Hadjar posted the third-best time. He was followed by Ferrari representatives Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton. For the 20-year-old Antonelli, this is his first pole position since the Belgian Grand Prix in July.

George Russell, Antonelli's Mercedes teammate, will start sixth. McLaren drivers Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris qualified behind him.

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Title chance

Antonelli could become world champion as early as Sunday's race. To do so, he needs to win the United States Grand Prix, while Hamilton must finish below fourth place and Russell below eighth. Hamilton will already start fifth, while Russell will begin the race from sixth position.

Antonelli's pole came as a surprise after Ferrari led all three practice sessions. Verstappen was quick in the second part of qualifying, but said that in the final session his car lacked grip on the track.

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