Kenyan women boxers won four weight categories and topped the women’s medal standings at the African Boxing Championship. This was reported by Nation Kenya.

Finals in Nairobi

The finals of the Elite African Boxing Championship took place on October 22, 2026, at the Kasarani Sports Centre in Nairobi. A photograph published by the outlet shows the medalists after the final bouts.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Flyweight medalists

In the flyweight division, Kenya’s Grace Atieno won the gold medal. Veronica Mapunda of Tanzania received silver, while Wakwaza Roshda of Uganda took bronze.

In the photograph, Atieno stands in the center alongside Mapunda and Roshda. In the photo caption, they are named as the gold, silver, and bronze medalists, respectively. The photograph was taken by Evans Habil of Nation Media Group. The Nation Kenya article is dated October 24, 2026.

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