In Poland, winger Jakub Kamiński, who left the national team's September-October training camp early due to an injury, may recover soon. According to Przegląd Sportowy Onet, he is expected to be available to coach Marco Silva from the start of next week, Interia Sport reports.

Injury during the training camp

Kamiński sustained an injury in the first match of Poland's September-October national team training camp against Bosnia and Herzegovina in UEFA Nations League Division B. Due to the injury, the 24-year-old footballer left the national team's camp earlier than planned.

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Possible return to the national team

Interia Sport reported that an update on the player's health emerged on October 21. According to Przegląd Sportowy Onet, Kamiński is expected to fully recover from the injury soon and be at Marco Silva's disposal at the beginning of next week.

If the footballer recovers according to this schedule, he may also be available to Jan Urban during Poland's next national team training camp. In November, the Polish team is scheduled to play Romania on November 14 and Sweden on November 17.

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