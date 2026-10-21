Pakistan fielded women in triathlon competitions at the Asian Games for the first time in the Japanese city of Gamagori. The team included Sana Arif and Anisha Ali, as well as three men — Ali Hassan, Mohid Sadiq Lone and Muhammad Mustaghis Noor.

As Dawn reports, for Arif, participation in the continental competition was a continuation of her short career in the sport. She learned to swim only in 2021, after which she completed three Ironman 70.3 events. This distance includes 1.9 km of swimming, 90.1 km of cycling and 21.1 km of running.

The athletes' first appearance

Anisha Ali is 26 years old. Before taking up triathlon, she competed nationally in judo, martial arts, rowing, boat sport, tug of war and fencing. She is from Hunza in Gilgit-Baltistan. Both athletes made the team after selection, and Arif said she carried out a significant part of her training independently.

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According to her, Pakistani athletes understood that they lagged behind competitors from countries with more developed sports systems, but did not consider stopping the fight. Participants from other teams supported Arif when she was worried about the sprint format, which was unfamiliar to her after competing over long distances.

The need for systematic training

The Pakistani team did not win any medals. Arif said athletes need long-term preparation, proper equipment and funding to achieve competitive results at the Asian Games, rather than support only a few months before the start. According to her, the team arrived at the competition with rented bicycles, while the triathlon suits provided did not meet the requirements of the sport.

Ali also stressed that many talented Pakistani women, particularly from remote and mountainous areas, lack access to sports infrastructure, coaches, financial support and safe spaces for sports. She believes that women's participation in international competitions can inspire other girls to choose sport.

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