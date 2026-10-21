In Ireland, Ulster rugby players Jamie Benson and James McNabney have received their first call-ups to the national team for the November Nations Championship matches. BBC Sport reports on the squad.

First call-up for Ulster players

The 24-year-old Benson joined Ulster from Harlequins during the off-season. He previously represented England at under-20 level and is eligible to represent Ireland through his mother, who was born in Belfast. At Ulster, Benson has mainly played in the centre but can also operate at fly-half.

The 23-year-old McNabney, who plays in the back row, had previously been included in Ireland training squads. He returned to the field in the summer after a year out with an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Players return and injury absences

Prop Andrew Porter, forward Ryan Baird, and wingers Mack Hansen and Tommy O'Brien, who missed the summer matches, have also returned to the squad. At the same time, head coach Andy Farrell will be unable to rely on captain Caelan Doris due to injury. Fly-half Jack Crowley, Jack Boyle, Harry Byrne, Jack Conan, Iain Henderson, Paddy McCarthy, Calvin Nash and Bryn Ward are among those left out through injury.

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In Doris's absence, his Leinster teammate Dan Sheehan will captain the team. Scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park was also included in the squad, although he has not yet played for Leinster this season.

November matches

On 6 November, Ireland will play Argentina at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, host Fiji on 14 November and reigning world champions South Africa on 21 November. Next week, Farrell's team will take part in the tournament's final weekend at Allianz Stadium in London.

In the summer part of the Nations Championship, Ireland beat Australia and Japan but lost to New Zealand in the third Test match.

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