The PNG Chiefs club in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, has unveiled its logo and two playing jersey options ahead of its first NRL season. The presentation took place amid a legal dispute with New Zealand Rugby over the right to use the Chiefs name, The Guardian reports.

Colours and design

One of the unveiled kits is black, with a white V-shaped element and gold cultural ornaments on the chest created by Papua New Guinean artist Tabu. In the alternative version, black has largely been replaced with white.

The club has officially approved black, white and gold as its colours, but has not yet decided which of the two kits will be the home strip. The palette echoes the colours of Papua New Guinea's flag — red, black, yellow and white — traditionally used by the country's national sports teams.

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The PNG Chiefs emblem also includes red and an image of a chief's face. The club explained that the central figure was chosen for its symbolic significance of leadership, earned authority and care for the people in many cultures of Papua New Guinea.

Dispute over the name

The legal dispute between New Zealand Rugby and the NRL over the Chiefs trademark is linked to the Waikato Chiefs club, established in 1996 and a Super Rugby participant. Last week, New Zealand's High Court refused the injunction sought by New Zealand Rugby to prevent the NRL from using the name. A hearing on the merits is scheduled for next year.

The PNG Chiefs also plan to enter the NRLW women's competition under the same brand. The adult version of the new jersey will cost 159 dollars in Australia, while a 99 kina option, equivalent to approximately US$32, will be sold in Papua New Guinea.

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