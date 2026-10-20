The Tampa Bay Rays defeated the Cleveland Guardians 7:3 in Game 6 of the American League Championship Series and advanced to the MLB World Series. According to The Guardian, this will be the third World Series in the Rays’ 29-year franchise history.

Victory in Game 6

Tampa Bay starting pitcher Freddy Peralta was on the mound for 5.1 innings. Junior Caminero and Yandy Díaz each hit a two-run home run. A crowd of 40,230 gathered at Tropicana Field: fans waved yellow-and-blue towels, rang bells and supported the team.

During the 2025 season, the Rays played their home games in Tampa at the New York Yankees’ spring training complex. Tropicana Field sustained significant damage after Hurricane Milton, and before the current season the club changed owners and reached an agreement on a new stadium, which is expected to be ready in 2029. After returning to Tropicana Field, the team won 55 regular-season games there.

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A series without previous champions

Tampa Bay’s opponent in the World Series will be the Milwaukee Brewers, who swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in four games in the National League Championship Series. The best-of-seven series begins on Friday in Milwaukee.

Neither club has ever won the World Series, so the competition will have a new champion. It will be the first World Series between teams without titles since 1980, when the Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Kansas City Royals. The Brewers last played in the World Series in 1982, while the Rays lost in the finals in 2008 and 2020. Cleveland’s loss extended its 78-year winless streak in the World Series.

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