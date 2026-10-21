PSG beat Barcelona 4-2 in the Champions League — Interia Sport

PSG defeated Barcelona 4-2 in Paris in the third round of the Champions League. After this match, the Catalan club suffered its first official defeat of the season, Interia Sport reports.

Doué's goal before the break

The hosts opened the scoring in the 38th minute when Désiré Doué struck accurately from outside the penalty area. Before that, PSG had several dangerous chances: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia hit the post, while Ousmane Dembélé and Doué also tested goalkeeper Joan García.

Ousmane Dembélé and Dani Olmo were substituted in the first half. After the break, García saved Barcelona following a shot by Achraf Hakimi, but the Catalans soon equalized.

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Three goals in nine minutes

In the 55th minute, Xavi Espart scored after a pass from Fermín López. However, PSG took the lead again in the 72nd minute when Lucas Hernández headed in a corner delivery. Lamine Yamal restored parity in the 79th minute, finishing an individual run with a shot from a tight angle.

The final minutes of the match proved decisive. Vitinha scored from outside the penalty area in the 81st minute, and Fabián Ruiz made the final score 4-2 in the 86th. According to the match statistics, PSG had 22 shots, 15 of them on target, while Barcelona took 18 shots and hit the target five times.

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