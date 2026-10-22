Aston Villa defeated Norway's Viking 3-1 at home in a Champions League match. Unai Emery's team earned their third win in three matches in the tournament, Sky Sports reports.

Two goals before the break

Ross Barkley opened the scoring in the 23rd minute, heading in a corner kick. Before the break, Emiliano Buendía doubled the hosts' advantage by converting a penalty. The spot kick was awarded after a VAR review, which determined that Alisson had been fouled in the penalty area.

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Alisson helped score the third goal

In the 62nd minute, Alisson broke forward and sent a pass into the penalty area, after which Viking defender Henrik Heggheim turned the ball into his own net. The goal temporarily put Aston Villa top of the league-phase table.

In the 84th minute, Peter Christiansen scored for Viking with a volley. The goal was awarded after a VAR review. Because of this goal, the English club dropped to second place, allowing PSG to move ahead.

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