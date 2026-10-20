Tennis player Iga Świątek withdrew from the WTA tournament in China’s Ningbo due to a problem with her left hip. This decision deprived the Polish player of the chance to overtake Karolina Muchova in the WTA Race rankings and qualify for the season-ending WTA Finals.

As RMF24 reports, Świątek’s problems with her left hip arose during the WTA 1000 tournament in Wuhan. There, she lost to Maja Chwalińska in the semifinal. The world No. 9 was removed from the Ningbo draw, with Anastasia Zakharova taking her place.

Decision to recover

In a statement circulated by the organizers of the tournament in Ningbo, Świątek said that she had experienced a recurring problem with her left hip in recent weeks. According to her, after a thorough analysis, she decided to take a break for rest and recovery. The tennis player thanked the organizers and fans who had been waiting for her appearance.

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Świątek may still take part in the WTA Finals as an alternate player. The season-ending tournament features the eight best players in the WTA Race rankings.

Other Polish tennis players

Maja Chwalińska had also previously withdrawn from the tournament in Ningbo. According to the outlet, the reason was fatigue after the demanding competition in Wuhan, which she won. Katarzyna Kawa remained the only Polish player among the tournament participants: on Tuesday at around 13:00, she was due to play a first-round match against Ukrainian Daria Snigur.

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