The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Washington Commanders 23:17 in an NFL game to earn their sixth consecutive victory since the start of the season. Quarterback Brock Purdy threw one touchdown pass, while Christian McCaffrey rushed for two touchdowns.

According to The Guardian, Purdy completed 21 of 29 passes for 264 yards. After surpassing the mark of 1,500 pass attempts, he officially took the lead in the NFL’s all-time passer rating standings with 105.6. He moved ahead of Lamar Jackson, whose rating is 102.7.

A 20-point lead

The 49ers quickly seized the initiative: Purdy threw a 24-yard pass to Mike Evans on the third play of the game, and the opening drive ended with an 11-yard touchdown to George Kittle. Evans later left the game with an Achilles tendon injury.

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On San Francisco’s second possession, the team extended its lead with McCaffrey’s one-yard rushing touchdown. Near the end of the first half, he scored another touchdown to make it 20:3. In the first half, the 49ers recorded 17 first downs — as many as the Commanders ran plays.

Defense holds on for the win

In the second half, Washington quarterback Jayden Daniels threw two touchdown passes and cut the deficit to six points. With 1 minute and 54 seconds remaining, Malik Mustapha knocked down Daniels’ pass intended for Treylon Burks on fourth down near the end zone.

The Commanders got another possession with 52 seconds left before the final whistle and reached the 28-yard line. Daniels was penalized for intentional grounding, and on the final play Keion White and Ogbo Okoronkwo recorded a sack on him. The 49ers posted their best start to a season since 2019, when the team won its first eight games and reached the Super Bowl.

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