In Burnley, England, Wolverhampton defeated Burnley 2-1 in a Championship match on October 16. The defeat extended Burnley’s winless home run in the league to 21 games: the team suffered 11 defeats and drew 10 times, Sky Sports reports.

Goals and course of the match

Burnley took the lead in the 20th minute: Jamie Vardy scored his first goal in English football after returning last month. For the 39-year-old striker, it was his first goal since May 18, 2025, when he scored his 200th and final goal for Leicester.

Wolverhampton equalised before the break. Kyle Walker lost the ball near his own penalty area, after which Sean Neave passed to Fer Lopez, who struck the ball into the net off the inside of the left post.

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Decisive moment and Burnley’s run

The visitors scored the decisive goal in the 72nd minute. Igor’s poor touch allowed Tawanda Chirewa to shoot: goalkeeper Gregoire Couder got a touch on the ball, but it flew over him and ended up under the crossbar.

Burnley last won at home in the league on October 18, 2025, when they beat Leeds 2-0 in the Premier League. The team’s run without home wins is the longest among clubs in England’s top four divisions. For Wolverhampton, this victory was their first in three matches and lifted the team to sixth place. Burnley suffered their fifth defeat of the season.

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