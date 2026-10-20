Polish tennis player Iga Świątek announced the end of her season after being eliminated from the tournament in Wuhan, China. As reported by Interia Sport, the athlete will not compete in any more tournaments this year, including the WTA Finals.

Tennis player's statement

Świątek announced her decision on Instagram. “I have made the decision to end the season at this point; this means that I will not compete in any more tournaments this year. I am grateful for everything this year has taught me and, as before, I love what I do. As always, I will return with passion and motivation to continue developing. Thank you for being with me — see you soon,” she wrote.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Fans' reaction

After Świątek was eliminated from the tournament in Wuhan, journalists and experts discussed her chances of making the WTA Finals field. The tennis player's statement ended these discussions.

The publication notes that Świątek had health problems in China. Her Instagram post received positive comments: fans thanked the tennis player for the season, wished her rest and hoped to see her back on the court soon. Shortly after the publication, the ability to leave new comments under the post was blocked.

Read us on