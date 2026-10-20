In England, referees chief Howard Webb backed the decision not to send off Newcastle defender Sven Botman for a tackle on Aston Villa forward Nicolas Jackson. Referee Jarred Gillett showed Botman a yellow card, while video assistant referee Stuart Attwell upheld the decision during the match that Newcastle lost 0-1 to Villa, Sky Sports reports.

Why VAR did not intervene

Webb said the incident was subjective and that VAR should not reassess every decision made by the on-field referee. According to him, the referee assessed Botman’s actions as a high, reckless tackle: the defender touched the ball, although he went into the tackle at speed.

The referees chief noted that the outcome of the review could have been different if VAR had seen significant studs-on contact with Jackson’s shin or ankle, or the legs coming together in a “scissors” motion. However, after reviewing the replays, Attwell concluded that there was no studs-on contact and that contact with the opponent’s leg was limited. He therefore upheld yellow cards for Botman and Joelinton for two reckless tackles.

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Criticism of the decision

The decision drew criticism from Sky Sports pundits. Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher said that, in his view, the tackle deserved a red card because of the speed, intensity and movement of the legs around the opponent. After the match, Jackson told Sky Sports that the tackle was very high and that he nearly broke his leg.

Webb stressed that this season Premier League referees are being encouraged to make decisive decisions directly on the pitch, while VAR should intervene only in the event of a clear error. He added that if Gillett had immediately shown Botman a red card, VAR would also have upheld that decision.

Separately, Webb called the decision to send off Tottenham midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur for a headbutt in an incident involving Luke Shaw in the match against Manchester United correct. Shaw, who pushed his opponent in the chest, received a yellow card.

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