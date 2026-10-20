North Korea’s women’s under-17 national team defeated Poland 6-1 in a second-round match at the World Cup. By half-time, the Koreans held a 4-0 lead, Interia Sport reports.

Four goals before the break

Ye-Rim Ri opened the scoring after Poland goalkeeper Hanna Buchta saved Ui-Gyong Ri’s first shot. Soon after, Jong-Hyang Yu doubled North Korea’s lead: Blanka Zajonc cleared the ball following a delivery from the opponents straight to the Korean player.

Before the break, Won-Sim Kim scored twice. Ye-Rim Ri provided the assists in both episodes. Thus, the reigning U-17 world champions secured a four-goal advantage in the first half.

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Poland’s response and chances of advancing from the group

At the start of the second half, the Polish team reduced the deficit. Nikola Galuszka found the net with a long-range shot from outside the penalty area. However, North Korea soon restored the large gap in the score: Jong-Hyang Yu scored with a header after a corner, while Ui-Gyong Ri took advantage of an error in the Polish team’s coordination.

Despite the defeat, Poland retain their chances of advancing from the group. In their opening match of the tournament, the Polish team beat Nigeria 2-1. In the final group-stage match, Paulina Kawalec’s side will play Puerto Rico. North Korea thrashed Puerto Rico 6-0 in the first round.

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