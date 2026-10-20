World Athletics has instructed Athletics South Africa (ASA) to immediately implement the decision to remove its suspended president, James Moloi. The organization also gave ASA six months to prepare and formally adopt a revised constitution, warning of possible sanctions, TimesLIVE reports.

Decision on the ASA president

According to World Athletics, an independent disciplinary panel unanimously found Moloi guilty on October 6, 2026, on two charges related to the improper use of ASA funds. The panel determined that removing Moloi from his positions as president and executive board member was an appropriate sanction.

A letter signed by World Athletics CEO Jon Ridgeon states that ASA must implement the decision without delay. In September, a fact-finding mission at the association was led by Zakhhele Dlamini, president of the South African Athletics Confederation and vice president of the African Athletics Confederation.

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Constitution review

World Athletics pointed to serious shortcomings in ASA’s governance, including divisions within the executive board, difficulties with collective decision-making, uncertainty over the powers of elected officials, and conflicts of interest resulting from holding positions at both national and provincial levels.

The revised constitution must clearly distinguish the powers of the ASA board, executive board, president, commissions, and administration. It must also provide for the independence of electoral, disciplinary, audit, and financial mechanisms, as well as rules on terms of office, gender balance, athlete representation, transparency, and financial accountability.

Within one month, ASA must submit to World Athletics and the African Athletics Confederation a detailed timetable for reviewing and adopting the constitution. After it is approved, the association must hold new elections within the following three months. Dlamini was appointed as an independent observer of the constitution’s adoption and the elections. If ASA fails to follow the roadmap, the matter may be referred to the World Athletics Council to consider sanctions.

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