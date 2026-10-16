In Łódź, Poland, Widzew and Wisła Kraków played out a goalless draw in the 11th round of the Ekstraklasa. The visitors had the best chance to win: in the 65th minute, Ángel Rodado failed to convert a penalty, hitting the crossbar. For Widzew, this was their eighth consecutive league match without a victory.

First-half moments

As reported by Interia Sport, as early as the second minute Fran Álvarez could have taken advantage of an error by Wisła goalkeeper Marcel Łubik, but the keeper stopped his attempt to chip the ball. In the 19th minute, Łubik tipped Álvarez’s long-range shot onto the crossbar.

Referee Marcin Szczerbowicz stopped the game because of heavy smoke following a pyrotechnic display by Widzew supporters. As a result, the first half was extended by ten minutes. Near the end of the half, players of the Kraków club came closer to scoring: Julius Ertlthaler and Kacper Duda fired over the goal, while Rodado also missed the target.

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Penalty and late chances

After the break, Widzew created a chance following a low cross by Stipe Biuk, but Mariusz Fornalczyk was unable to get a shot away. The decisive episode came in the 65th minute: after Duda’s shot, the ball struck Ricardo Visus’s hand in the penalty area. Following a VAR review, the referee awarded a penalty, but Rodado shot too high and the ball hit the crossbar.

Wisła registered 21 shots to their opponent’s 10 and had 52% possession. In the 84th minute, Marc Carbó fired over the crossbar, while at the end of the match visiting goalkeeper Łubik saved a dangerous free kick from Jusuf Gazibegović. After the draw, Wisła are sixth in the table and Widzew are 13th, two points above the relegation zone.

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