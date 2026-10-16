Golfer Jon Rahm has reached an agreement to end his cooperation with LIV Golf and agreed to forgo financial claims worth approximately £75 million. This is expected to secure the Spaniard’s full economic exit from the league, BBC Sport reports.

Waiver of financial claims

In September, LIV Golf filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the United States after Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund withdrew its multibillion-dollar support. Bankruptcy documents listed Rahm as the organisation’s largest unsecured creditor: he was owed $7.4 million, or £5.5 million, for the remainder of the 2026 season alone.

According to ESPN, Rahm was owed about $100 million, or £75 million, from the remaining amount of his $300 million (£222 million) contract, which he signed after moving from the PGA Tour to LIV Golf in December 2023. LIV Golf secured the opportunity to raise up to $300 million in financing from BC Partners Credit for the LIV 2.0 project, but Rahm considered the proposed terms unacceptable and agreed to waive his claims in full.

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Team rights and career

Rahm will retain the rights to the Legion XIII name, the LIV Golf team he captained. However, he will not be able to use this name to create a team in TGL, the technology-driven indoor golf league launched by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.

In May, Rahm reached an agreement with the DP World Tour to retain his membership of the tour and the right to play in the Ryder Cup next year. In August, the former world number one won the LIV Golf season for the third consecutive time. LIV Golf players are automatically barred from competing on the PGA Tour for one year, while the DP World Tour provides a route to PGA Tour membership for the top ten golfers on the European tour.

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