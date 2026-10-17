FIFA punishes Spain with partial stadium closure — BBC Sport

FIFA has ordered Spain to play its next international friendly with parts of the stands closed. The sanction is related to the match against Egypt, held on 31 March at the RCDE Stadium in Barcelona, Spain. During the game, some home supporters repeatedly chanted discriminatory slogans targeting Muslims.

Closure of 15% of seats

As BBC Sport reports, Spain must close 15% of seats at the stadium, primarily in the stands behind the goals. In agreement with FIFA, these seats may be allocated to representatives of community or special groups, including families, students and organisations combating discrimination.

FIFA also fined the Spanish Football Federation $20,000, which the source states is equivalent to £15,000. Disciplinary proceedings against the federation were opened over chants that FIFA described as Islamophobic and xenophobic.

Supporters could be heard around the 10th minute of the first half and again at the start of the second. An anti-discrimination warning was shown on the stadium screen and repeated after the break. Some spectators responded by booing. The friendly ended in a 0-0 draw.

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The federation's position

After the incident, the Spanish Football Federation condemned the anti-Muslim chants, while head coach Luis de la Fuente called them unacceptable. At the same time, in written explanations published by FIFA, the federation argued that the chants did not constitute discriminatory conduct. FIFA's disciplinary committee rejected this argument.

Spain's next potential date for a friendly falls in June. If the team reaches the final stage of the Nations League, the implementation of the sanction will be postponed to one of the available Euro 2028 qualifying dates next autumn.

After the match, the Egyptian Football Association condemned the chants as an unacceptable racist act. At the same time, it said that the actions of a small group of supporters would not affect the close relations between the football federations of Egypt and Spain.

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