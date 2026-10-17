Canada’s women’s rugby team defeated England 24:21 at BMO Field in Toronto, ending their opponents’ four-year, 41-match unbeaten run. It was England’s first defeat since the 2022 Women’s Rugby World Cup final, The Guardian reports.

The WXV match drew 18,621 spectators, a record crowd for women’s rugby in North America. A month earlier, the teams drew 26:26 in Exeter, England, which had already ended England’s winning streak.

How the match unfolded

At the start of the match, England had a try by Claudia Moloney-MacDonald disallowed because she failed to ground the ball properly. Soon afterwards, Zoe Harrison received a yellow card, and Canada made use of their numerical advantage as Savannah Bauder scored a try in the corner.

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England struggled for a long time to break through the hosts’ defence, but Maddie Feaunati scored a try in the 30th minute. Before half-time, England took a 14:5 lead after a team move finished by Harrison.

Decisive try late on

In the second half, Alysha Corrigan scored a solo try for Canada, to which England responded with a try by Sarah Bern. Dalika Menin then reduced Canada’s deficit, and with two minutes remaining Shoshana Seumanutafa put Canada ahead. The hosts held on to their lead until the final whistle.

Dalika Menin was named player of the match. Canada and England will meet again in a week.

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