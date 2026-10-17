In Poland, Kamil Stoch has begun cooperating with the national team as an adviser and mentor after ending his ski jumping career. He is expected to support the team’s younger athletes.

Stoch’s role in the team

As Interia Sport reports, Polish Ski Association president Apoloniusz Tajner said that the organization was not looking for another director, as this role is performed by Stefan Horngacher. According to him, the team needed a mentor capable of passing on experience to younger ski jumpers.

Tajner said that Stoch responded positively to the offer, but asked for time to make a final decision and planned to decide in September. After a round-the-world vacation, he began working with the national team. According to the association’s president, the athletes and coaches are pleased with Stoch joining the team, as he has considerable authority among ski jumpers.

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Assessment of Horngacher’s work

Tajner also assessed the first months of Austrian Stefan Horngacher’s work. In spring, he returned to the Polish team after six years of working with the German national team and became the coordinator of all training groups of Polish ski jumpers.

After the Polish Summer Championships in Zakopane, athletes said that Horngacher had become less strict than during his first period of work in Poland. Tajner agreed with this assessment, noting that the coach retained the ability to be decisive and ensure that his decisions are implemented. According to him, Horngacher is working more actively than expected.

Kacper Tomasiak won the Polish Summer Championships in Zakopane, Paweł Wąsek finished second, and Klemens Joniak was third. The final of the Summer Grand Prix in Klingenthal is scheduled for October 24 and 25.

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