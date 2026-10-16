In the United States, Chicago Fire’s chances of winning MLS stand at 4.3%, according to the British analytics portal Squawka. The Chicago team, for which Robert Lewandowski plays, continues its fight to reach the playoffs after a defeat to Philadelphia Union, Interia Sport reports.

Fight for the playoffs

Before the match against Philadelphia Union, Chicago Fire defeated Charlotte FC, Vancouver Whitecaps and New York City and moved up in the Eastern Conference standings. According to the publication, after the defeat Chicago Fire moved ahead of New England Revolution.

Chicago Fire have five matches remaining before the end of the regular season. The team’s next opponent will be New England Revolution, which is nearby in the standings. A victory in this game could secure the Chicago team’s place in the playoffs.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Assessment of contenders

Bookmakers include Chicago Fire among the contenders for the championship. They give higher chances to Nashville SC and Vancouver Whitecaps, which lead their conferences. Inter Miami, Chicago Fire and Los Angeles FC are named next among the favorites.

Squawka ranks Chicago Fire below Nashville, Vancouver Whitecaps, Inter Miami, St. Louis City, FC Dallas, New England Revolution and Los Angeles FC. The publication links the 4.3% assessment to the Chicago team’s recent defeat.

According to Interia Sport, after Lewandowski’s move in July, the club strengthened its sporting position and raised its prestige. The Polish striker immediately became one of Chicago Fire’s leaders and one of MLS’s prominent figures. The club’s greatest achievement to date remains its victory in the 1998 MLS Cup.

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