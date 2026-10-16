Brighton defeated Lithuania’s Kauno Žalgiris 4-0 at the Amex Stadium in a Conference League match. French forward Georginio Rutter scored twice and provided an assist, Sky Sports News reports.

Rutter’s brace

The hosts opened the scoring in the 41st minute: Rutter finished an attack after a low cross from Ibrahim Osman. The referee initially believed the ball had gone out of play before the pass, but the goal was awarded after a VAR review.

In first-half stoppage time, Rutter provided an assist for Jack Hinshelwood, who struck into the corner of the net to double Brighton’s lead. It was Hinshelwood’s first appearance for the team since the opening weekend of the Premier League.

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Goals after the break

Rutter scored for the second time in the 53rd minute. Malick Yalcouyé carried the ball forward, Osman delivered a pass across the goal, and the Brighton forward completed the attack. In the 67th minute, Matt O’Riley scored with a header to set the final score.

Late in the match, O’Riley could have completed a brace, but Kauno Žalgiris goalkeeper Tomas Švedkauskas saved his header. Fabian Hürzeler’s team secured their fifth consecutive victory in all competitions and moved to the top of the Conference League table.

After the match, Hürzeler noted the team’s discipline, the clean sheet, and the fact that many players had taken their opportunities.

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