In Spain, Barcelona reported that Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong has received medical clearance from the club’s doctors and will be available to head coach Hansi Flick for the upcoming match against Betis. Interia Sport reports, citing the Catalan club’s medical report on X.

Return after injury

De Jong had not played for Barcelona since the 38th round of the 2025/26 season. At that time, the Catalan team lost 1:3 to Valencia, while Robert Lewandowski played his farewell match for the club and scored the visitors’ only goal at Mestalla. By then, Barcelona had already secured the Spanish championship title.

After the end of the club season, de Jong sustained a serious knee injury during the World Cup in the United States. According to the Polish outlet, media had previously reported that the footballer had health problems even before his last match for Barcelona. Despite this, he played in the following match against Morocco, after which his condition worsened.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Raphinha returned to the team

Raphinha has also returned to team training. The source calls him the team’s captain and leader: in eight matches, he scored 14 goals and provided three assists.

On October 20, Barcelona are due to play PSG in Paris in the Champions League, and five days later they will host Real Madrid in the Spanish championship.

Read us on