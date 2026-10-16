Polish tennis players Iga Świątek and Maja Chwalińska will meet in the semifinals of the WTA 1000 Wuhan Open tournament in Wuhan, China. Both athletes won their quarterfinal matches. Their head-to-head meeting is scheduled for Saturday no earlier than 12:30.

As Interia Sport reports, this will be the first semifinal of a tournament of this level in Chwalińska's career. On her way to this stage, she defeated Maria Sakkari. Świątek beat Ann Li in the quarterfinals and continued her fight for a place at the WTA Finals.

Fight for the WTA Finals

After the quarterfinals in Wuhan, Świątek has 4,189 points in the WTA Race rankings and is in ninth place. Karolína Muchová, who ended her Wuhan Open campaign in the round of 16, is seventh with 4,735 points. The difference between the tennis players is 546 points.

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Świątek reaching the Wuhan Open final will increase her total to 4,449 points and reduce the gap to Muchová to 286 points. If she wins the tournament, the Polish player will have 4,799 points and narrowly overtake the Czech tennis player in the season race.

Upcoming tournaments of the season

Świątek is also entered in the WTA 500 tournaments in Ningbo and Tokyo. According to the outlet, Muchová has not entered these competitions, but her participation in Ningbo is not ruled out due to the possibility of receiving a wildcard. Jessica Pegula, who has already secured her place at the WTA Finals, withdrew from the tournament in Ningbo.

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