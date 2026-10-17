Welsh rugby club Ospreys defeated Georgia's Black Lion 39:14 at Avchala Stadium in Tbilisi in the opening match of the 2026–27 Challenge Cup season. Mark Jones' team scored seven tries and earned a bonus point, BBC Sport reports.

Lead before half-time

Ospreys took the initiative with two unconverted tries in the first 12 minutes. Gwilym Evans finished a move after a line-out, while Morgan Morse powered over following a scrum five metres from the try line.

Black Lion reduced the deficit in the 20th minute when scrum-half Giorgi Spanderashvili broke through several tackles. However, Hugh Sutton replied with a try from close range, and Luke Morgan touched down after a pass from Lala Kai Foketi. Ospreys went into the break leading 22:7.

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Three tries in the second half

Shortly after play resumed, Morgan scored his second try. Ruben Morgan-Williams then set up hooker Lewis Lloyd to score on the other flank, while prop Kian Hire crossed after a break by Owen Watkin and a try attempt by Lloyd, who was stopped just short of the try line.

Harry Wilde's try was disallowed following a TMO review for offside. The final try of the match was scored by Black Lion player Otar Giorgadze after a driving line-out. Tsirekidze converted both of the Georgian team's tries, while Lawson Creighton made two conversions for Ospreys.

In December, Ospreys will host Harlequins, and in January they will play away in France against Toulon and at home against Vannes.

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