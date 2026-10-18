Chicago Fire lost 0:1 to New England Revolution in an MLS regular-season match in Foxborough, United States. Robert Lewandowski played the entire match but was unable to score. Matt Polster netted the only goal in the 26th minute, Interia Sport reports.

Disallowed goal and decisive strike

Chicago Fire had possession for 60% of the playing time, compared with 40% for the hosts. In the 12th minute, Philip Zinckernagel scored, but the referee ruled it offside. Polster opened the scoring after a pass from Carles Gil on the right flank. Gil beat Andrew Gutman, pulled the ball back into the penalty area, and Polster struck first time.

Before the match, Chicago Fire needed at least one point to guarantee a place in the season's playoffs. After conceding, the team continued to attack but could not equalise.

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Lewandowski's chances

At the start of the second half, Jonathan Bamba crossed to Lewandowski from the left flank. The forward controlled the ball with his chest and shot, with the episode ending in a corner. After the delivery, Anton Saletros produced a dangerous effort, but New England Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner saved it.

Lewandowski also headed the ball after a tussle with a defender, failed to reach a cross by the post in the 78th minute, and headed wide once more late in the match. In stoppage time, Zinckernagel played the ball towards the forward in front of goal, but he failed to make contact with it. According to the publication, Lewandowski's scoreless run in MLS had lasted 38 days before this match.

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