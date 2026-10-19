Polish football club Raków from Częstochowa has ended its cooperation with head coach Tomasz Kaczmarek after five league matches. According to Interia Sport, the team under the 42-year-old specialist recorded two victories and suffered three defeats.

Change after a month of work

Kaczmarek took charge of Raków after moving from Radomiak Radom. Sports commentator Mateusz Borek claimed that the compensation fee for the coach's move could have amounted to around one million zlotys.

The coach began his work with a 2-1 victory over Motor Lublin. After that, Raków lost to Zagłębie Lubin and Korona Kielce, 2-3 in both matches, and also suffered a 1-4 defeat to GKS Katowice. Kaczmarek's final game was a 2-1 win over Wieczysta Kraków, but it did not change the club's decision.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Version of the owner's decision

Journalist Kamil Głębocki from Częstochowa stated on social network X that the decision to dismiss Kaczmarek was made solely by Raków owner Michał Świerczewski. According to him, as early as the previous week, it could be heard that the coach had built a relationship with the team.

Marcin Bożęcki, a journalist from Kanał Sportowy, reported that the team may be taken over by Dawid Szwarga, who had previously worked in Częstochowa. After leaving Raków, Szwarga independently coached Arka Gdynia and is now one of Rafał Górak's assistants at GKS Katowice. Raków will play its next match away against Wisła Kraków on October 24 at 20:15.

Read us on